business Why Titan Is Set To Sparkle This Festive Season | Ideas For Profit Titan is one stock that is set to sparkle this festive season. The company is poised to deliver better-than-expected growth in Q2 as indicated by the pre-quarter update. The company continues to gain market share in the key jewellery segment, driven by localisation. Shares of Titan have delivered 30% return since mid-June, far outpacing the Nifty return of 10% in the same period. Watch this video to know whether you should be accumulating this stock now.