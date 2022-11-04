English
    Why JK Paper Can Script A Robust Growth Story And See A Valuation Re-rating | Ideas For Profit

    JK Paper has reported a robust set of numbers in the second quarter. The break-out in margin and the sharp rise in profit are the fruits of a well-integrated operation. In fact, the company reported its best-ever quarterly consolidated turnover and profit in the quarter gone by, aided by higher production, sales volume and an enriched product mix. Moreover, further price hikes in paper products and demand recovery could help the company maintain industry-beating margins going forward. Watch this video to know why it is the best-placed stock in the paper industry

