business Why Eicher Motors May Be Worth A Ride For The Long Term | Ideas For Profit In Q2, Eicher Motors' momentum continued to be strong. As a result of pent-up demand for bikes, new product launches, preference for premium bikes, sharp growth in exports, significant improvements in the CV segment, and an improved fleet utilization, the company's outlook is positive. With pent-up demand, a preference for premiumization, and new product launches, Royal Enfield's volume grew in the second quarter. Additionally, chip supply eased, which boosted volumes. Management has noted that chip shortages are easing and are expected to improve in the future. A very healthy order book is also maintained by the company. Newly launched bikes are generating a lot of inquiries and bookings. Watch the video to know more!