English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course

    business

    Stock Market Live: Margin crunch for Nestle in Q4? | IndiGo, Bharat Dynamics, Adani Stocks in focus

    Nifty managed to end above the 18,000 mark after days of trouble. What are the levels to watch out for on the Nifty and what are the charts indicating for stocks like IndiGo, Bharat Dynamics and Shalby Hospitals – we ask Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. Nestle India reports fourth quarter earnings today. What are the expectations – Mangalam Maloo gets us a lowdown. Watch!

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 08:20 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows