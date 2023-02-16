business Stock Market Live: Margin crunch for Nestle in Q4? | IndiGo, Bharat Dynamics, Adani Stocks in focus Nifty managed to end above the 18,000 mark after days of trouble. What are the levels to watch out for on the Nifty and what are the charts indicating for stocks like IndiGo, Bharat Dynamics and Shalby Hospitals – we ask Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. Nestle India reports fourth quarter earnings today. What are the expectations – Mangalam Maloo gets us a lowdown. Watch!