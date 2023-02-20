business Market Live: Nifty Below 18,000 | FTSE Rejig - Kotak Bank, ACC Added | UBL, HUL & Sun Pharma In Focus Nifty ended the week with gains for the third straight week even as it ended below the 18000 mark on Friday. PSU Bank & Realty fell the most last week. Will the markets stage a comeback after Friday’s fall or continue to consolidate around 18000 in expiry week? We discuss with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. We also talk about the inclusions and exclusions on global index aggregator FTSE Russel with Geojit Financial’s Gaurang Shah. Watch!