English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    business

    Market Live: Nifty Below 18,000 | FTSE Rejig - Kotak Bank, ACC Added | UBL, HUL & Sun Pharma In Focus

    Nifty ended the week with gains for the third straight week even as it ended below the 18000 mark on Friday. PSU Bank & Realty fell the most last week. Will the markets stage a comeback after Friday’s fall or continue to consolidate around 18000 in expiry week? We discuss with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. We also talk about the inclusions and exclusions on global index aggregator FTSE Russel with Geojit Financial’s Gaurang Shah. Watch!

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 08:30 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows