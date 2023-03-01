business Market Live: Nifty At 17,300. Next Support? | Delhivery, Vedanta In Focus | Decoding Q3 GDP Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the eighth straight day, with the broader index barely managing to hold above the 17,300 mark. Will the market manage to claw back in today’s session? We decode the market setup and discuss a whole host of stocks like Vedanta, Delhivery and RIL with Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. Meanwhile, Q3 GDP slows to 4.4%. Catch Latha Venkatesh as she breaks down the numbers and explains the math!