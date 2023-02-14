business Market LIVE: CPI inflation rises to 3-month high; will RBI hike rates again? | Nykaa, SAIL in focus In focus on February 14: Nykaa Q3 profit tanks 71 percent year-on-year (YoY); what should you do? While SAIL Q3 profit plunges 64 percent YoY; is it time to sell? On the other hand, PFC’s Q3 profit rose 7.8 percent YoY. Also on the radar: CPI rears its ugly head again; rises to 3-month high. Watch!