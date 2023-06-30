business Live: Markets at life high; Strong start to July series? | ICICI Securities, MCX, CreditAccess in focus Indian equity markets hit a new life high on Wednesday, June 27. The Nifty50 touched a new milestone of 19,000 mark on the monthly F&O expiry day. We saw every sector participate in the rally, while the broader markets continued the uptrend for the third straight session along with benchmarks. Sensex too hit the 64,000 mark for the first time in intraday day trade. Markets are poised to kick off the July series on a strong note. Stocks in the spotlight today include TCS, ICICI Securities, MCX, BPCL, Creditaccess Grameen and TD Power. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist, Indiacharts; and Raja Venkatraman, Neotrader.