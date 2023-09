business LIVE: Crude prices up 7% for the week, trading at a 7-month high | Commodities Corner The world’s largest annual gross crude oil importer and the key driver of broader commodities super-cycle, China’s ongoing attempts to resuscitate its economic growth will play a key role in formulating oil pricing. There is also expectations of an extension in supply cuts by two leading OPEC+ members — Saudi Arabia and Russia. How will this play out in the commodity market? Manisha Gupta speaks with Dinesh Somani, Founder of ProIntellitrade Services.