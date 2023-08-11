English
    LIVE: US inflation rises in July | Air India new logo | Jailer hits theatres | Newspresso

    Inflation in the United States rose in July to 3.2 percent after 12 straight months of decline, boosted by costlier housing. Bringing you updates from India, Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for Air India as part of its multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier. California-based company Freshworks booked 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'. CEO Girish Matrubhootam shared a tweet in which he said, "2,200 tickets 7 screens Freshworks employees only". To get ahead of what is happening across the globe, watch this edition of Newspresso with Nandita Khemka only on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 08:09 am

