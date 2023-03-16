business Market Live: Nifty below 17000 | Time to buy metal stocks? | RIL & Samvardhana Motherson in focus Sensex and Nifty clock a 5-day losing streak. How much more downside to expect from current levels? We decode the market technicals with Osho Krishan of Angel One and also discuss stocks like RIL, Samvardhana Motherson and Asian Paints. Meanwhile, should you buy into metal shares at current levels? Jatin Damania of Kotak Securities talks about the valuations and outlook on metal shares. Watch!