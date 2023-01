business Amid the major tech Lay-offs, HCL Tech promises to hire 30,000 in 2023 | C Vijaykumar at WEF World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos Amid the major tech layoffs from Microsoft and other big tech companies, C Vijaykumar MD & CEO of HCL Tech is optimistic about hiring 30,000 people in the coming 12 months. He speaks to us about the tech budget, growth in 2023, & the position of HCL tech at WEF. Watch now.