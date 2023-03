business Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube On Jhunjhunwala's Absence, Global Plans, Gender Gap & More "We hope to create something where his (Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's) grandchildren can travel with us happily. He was someone who focused immensely on employees’ mental health, that message we want to carry forward," says Akasa Air CEO, Vinay Dube. In an exclusive conversation with Network18, he also talks about Akasa Air's international plans, workforce, and customer service. Watch!