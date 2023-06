automobile Will FAME II Subsidy Cuts Affect The Growth Momentum Of Electric 2-Wheelers? Electric 2 wheeler sales in India cross the 1 lakh unit mark in May, for the first time. BUT - the reason is, people were rushing to buy it before it became more expensive in June, which is when subsidy cuts kicked in. Will the cuts in FAME II subsidies derail India’s e2w growth? Watch to find out!