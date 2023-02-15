Zomato CEO’s ‘extra-terrestrial’ tweet leaves Twitter confused

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal: "This is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent. "

A series of high-profile exits at Zomato over the last few weeks raised questions about the company’s work culture, but CEO Deepinder Goyal says Zomato does not have an attrition problem.

Deepinder Goyal cited the large number of employees who have spent more than 7 years at Zomato as proof that the organisation does not have a problem retaining talent.

“There’s been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months,” the CEO of Zomato said in a note shared on social media Tuesday. “Well, here’s a fact – there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company.

“More than 50% of the top 50 people at Zomato are more than 7 years old at the company. Many of these folks are at their second (and third) stint at Zomato and have been around since 2011/12,” Goyal said.

He concluded his message by saying the company is on the lookout for people who would demonstrate "extra-terrestrial performance" -a requirement that left many scratching their heads in confusion.

“We are proud of the high performance, culture driven organisation that we are creating, and we will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extra-terrestrial performance," Goyal concluded.

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta left the organisation in November after a four-and-a-half year stint. Before that, Zomato’s head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo and Siddharth Jhawar, head of intercity legends, had also quit the food delivery aggregator.