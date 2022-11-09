Zomato says sorry to Delhi-NCR in ‘smoked chicken’ joke

Zomato’s apology to the residents of Delhi-NCR is actually a cleverly-disguised joke on the skyrocketing pollution levels in the national capital. On Wednesday, Delhi’s overall AQI worsened to 339 - up from 321 on Tuesday, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. A thick layer of haze and smog has also enveloped the national capital and adjoining areas over the last few days.

In the midst of this, food delivery platform Zomato decided to use humour to lighten the situation. Zomato apologised to the residents of Delhi-NCR for delivering smoked chicken instead of chicken, but pointed out that the situation was out of their hands.



sorry delhi-ncr, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken

“sorry delhi-ncr, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken,” Zomato tweeted.

Their post has gone viral with over 13,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments on the microblogging platform.



Delhi so polluted that we didn't saw this joke coming

One Twitter user quipped that the air pollution in the national capital is so bad that no one saw the joke coming.



Make more such insensitive jokes and you may be smoked out by the competition

But many Twitter users found the joke to be insensitive and distasteful, pointing out that breathing Delhi’s toxic air has led to health problems



Delhi has been likened to a gas chamber for its toxic air in the last few days.

GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

An AQI of above 400 is considered 'severe' and can seriously aggravate respiratory issues.