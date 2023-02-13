Zerodha's Nithin Kamath's new fitness goal after night-meeting with PM Modi

Nithin Kamath met PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru at the inauguration of Aero India 2023. (Image: Nithin0dha/Twitter)

Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday. The meeting has prompted Nithin Kamath to get a new fitness goal and he says he wants to “operate at his intensity” when he is 72.

“It was an honour to meet our PM @narendramodi. My new health & fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with @nikhilkamathcio & me, despite all his meetings & travels through the day,” Kamath shared on Twitter and Instagram with a photo of his with the prime minister.



In the photo, Kamath is seen shaking hands with PM Modi. His brother is yet to share a photo of them from the interaction.

During his meet with the Kamath brothers, the Prime Minister spoke about giving further support to start-ups to nurture an innovation ecosystem in India, Business Today reported.

The photo was liked over 7,000 times since it was posted and has lakhs of views already.

Apart from the Kamaths, PM Modi met members of the Kannada film industry, such as actor Yash and Rishabh Shetty of “Kantara” fame, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, producer Vijay Kiragandur and comedian Shraddha Jain in Bengaluru, where he inaugurated Aero India 2023.

The five-day exhibition of Aero India will see participation from over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries.