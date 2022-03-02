Yash Raj Films names Akshaye Widhani as CEO

Akshaye Widhani

Film production and distribution company Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced Akshaye Widhani as chief executive officer. Widhani was serving as senior vice-president, finance and business Affairs and head of operations at YRF Studios.

He used to head corporate and business development activities for YRF, including finance, business extensions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, co-productions.

Widhani said in a statement, “I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume the role of CEO of Yash Raj Films, a company in which I have spent the last 17 years of my life learning. I’m happy that I had a front-row seat as a member of the leadership team at YRF under Yashji and Aditya Chopra during the course of this time."



Akshaye Widhani named CEO of Yash Raj Films pic.twitter.com/p43hFv3dYT

— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 2, 2022

Adding that he's looking forward to assuming the responsibility and taking the company to greater heights, Widhani said, "I share their passion and commitment towards innovation, creative excellence, future expansion plans and also giving back to the industry that has supported and made us who we are today."

Widhani joined YRF 17 years ago, has been responsible for setting up and running several business verticals for the company. His first stint was as studio manager, in charge of setting up operations for YRF Studios in 2005. Later, he took up leadership roles in corporate finance, strategy and operations.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Pathaan' teaser, Ranveer Singh welcomes 'return of the king'

A graduate from Kelley School of Business, Indiana University with a dual major in finance and entrepreneurship, Widhani has also been spearheading recent initiatives for The Yash Chopra Foundation.