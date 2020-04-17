Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P introduced in India for Rs 17,999: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi just introduced its Mi Robot vacuum cleaner in India. The vacuum extends Xiaomi’s line-up of smart home ecosystem products in the country. The company is calling it the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P.

The new Mi robot vacuum is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,999, down from its original Rs 29,999 price tag. Xiaomi is also offering an EMI payment option starting from Rs 2,999 per month, while shipping for Indian consumers will commence from September 15.

While the Rs 12,000 discount is exciting, there is a caveat. The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P is being sold through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. The company has set a goal of 10,000 units, which means 10,000 people will have to purchase the vacuum to meet the target before the robovac arrives in the country.

So interested customers will have to pledge Rs 17,999 and hope 10,000 more people do the same. According to the company’s crowdfunding policy, if the goal has not been met and your vacuum does not ship or if you decide to your order, Xiaomi will provide a full refund. At the time of publication, 109 people had placed their orders.

The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P is a robovac that features a 2-in-1 Sweeping and Moping function. It can also be used on a sweep-only or mop-only mode. The robovac features a powerful 2,100Pa suction and high-end brushless motor as well as a 3,200 mAh battery. The new Xiaomi vacuum is equipped with an electronically controlled pump that comes with a water clogging prevention mechanism and three gears of water dispensation.