World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' showcased in Bengal. 1 kg costs...

A mango like no other has taken the world by storm with its exorbitant price tag and irresistible allure. Introducing the "Miyazaki," the crowned jewel of mangoes and the epitome of luxury. With a staggering price of around Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram in the international market, this exquisite fruit has become the talk of the town.

The Miyazaki mango has made its grand debut at Siliguri, nestled in West Bengal, at the seventh edition of the renowned Mango Festival. This three-day extravaganza, organized by the Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS) in collaboration with the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT), has become a hotbed for showcasing the best and most diverse mango varieties from across the region.

A cornucopia of 262 mango varieties awaited visitors, each boasting its own unique flavour profile.



Sandy Acharya, a self-proclaimed mango lover, was thrilled to have the opportunity to witness such a magnificent display of mangoes in a single platform. He couldn't contain his excitement as he told ANI, "I was fortunate enough to see the world's most expensive mango, the Miyazaki, right here at the festival. To think that Bengal farmers are cultivating this prized fruit in their very own gardens is truly remarkable."

Shoukat Hussein, a Miyazaki farmer, proudly showcased his prized produce at the festival. Recounting his journey, he shared, "This is my first time participating in the festival, and I am delighted to bring the Miyazaki variety to this esteemed event. I acquired the saplings from Bangladesh and nurtured them in my garden in Birbhum."

Originating in California in the 1940s, the Miyazaki mango made its way to Miyazaki city in Japan, where it acquired its renowned name. More recently, Indian growers, predominantly from West Bengal, have begun cultivating this exceptional variety in their own orchards.

Revered for its exceptional taste, vibrant colour, and high sugar content, the Miyazaki mango, also known as the "Red Sun" or "Surja Dim" in Bengali, has captured the hearts of mango enthusiasts worldwide.