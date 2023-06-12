World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' showcased in Bengal. 1 kg costs...

A mango like no other has taken the world by storm with its exorbitant price tag and irresistible allure. Introducing the "Miyazaki," the crowned jewel of mangoes and the epitome of luxury. With a staggering price of around Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram in the international market, this exquisite fruit has become the talk of the town.
The Miyazaki mango has made its grand debut at Siliguri, nestled in West Bengal, at the seventh edition of the renowned Mango Festival. This three-day extravaganza, organized by the Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS) in collaboration with the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT), has become a hotbed for showcasing the best and most diverse mango varieties from across the region.
A cornucopia of 262 mango varieties awaited visitors, each boasting its own unique flavour profile.
Shoukat Hussein, a Miyazaki farmer, proudly showcased his prized produce at the festival. Recounting his journey, he shared, "This is my first time participating in the festival, and I am delighted to bring the Miyazaki variety to this esteemed event. I acquired the saplings from Bangladesh and nurtured them in my garden in Birbhum."
Revered for its exceptional taste, vibrant colour, and high sugar content, the Miyazaki mango, also known as the "Red Sun" or "Surja Dim" in Bengali, has captured the hearts of mango enthusiasts worldwide.