Women's Day 2022: History, significance and theme

Poster for International Women's Day designed by Karl Maria Stadler in 1914. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

International Women's Day has been celebrated for over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, International Women's Day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere.

International Women's Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900's - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialised world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.

Women's oppression and inequality was spurring women to become more vocal and active in campaigning for change. Then in 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights.

In accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America, the first National Woman's Day (NWD) was observed across the United States on February 28, marking the beginning of the movement. Women continued to celebrate NWD on the last Sunday of February until 1913.

On the eve of World War I campaigning for peace, Russian women observed their first International Women's Day on February 23, the last Sunday in February. Following discussions, International Women's Day was agreed to be marked annually on March 8 that translated in the widely adopted Gregorian calendar from February 23 - and this day has remained the global date for International Women's Day ever since.

celebrate women's achievements



raise awareness about women's equality



lobby for accelerated gender parity



fundraise for female-focused charities

