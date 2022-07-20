Woman's near death experience while crossing train tracks caught on camera

While most of the people ran to safety in the space in middle of the parallel tracks, the woman continued to run across the tracks. (Screengrab from video shared by @AwanishSharan)

A woman narrowly escaped being run over by a train when she and her family tried to cross the tracks illegally even as a train approached in full speed.

In a now viral video, a family is seen getting off one train and crossing the next set of tracks with their belongings to get to the other side. In a few seconds, the family saw a train approach on the same tracks.

While most of the people ran to safety in the space in middle of the parallel tracks, the woman continued to run across the tracks, shifting her luggage even as other passengers of the stationary train shouted at her to get off the tracks.

She, however, managed to cross the tracks in the nick of time as the train sped past.

In a related incident, a man died after he was hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Haryana. Distressing visuals of the accident was also captured on camera. In the footage, the man was seen being flung away after being hit by the train.

According to a report in NDTV, the man was identified as Veer Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Bawana village in Haryana.

Singh was on his way to visit his sister in Majra Khurd village when he attempted to cross the railway track.

Data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released in 2021 shows that more than 13,000 train accidents across the country have killed nearly 12,000 railway passengers in 2020.

This means that on average, 32 people lost their lives every day in these accidents. The report also stated that 70 per cent or 8,400 of these railway accidents took place as passengers either fell off trains or were run over while crossing the railway track.