Woman with severe nut allergy forced to buy 48 peanut packets on flight. Here's why

A woman was forced to buy all the packets of peanuts aboard a flight from Germany to London. Leah Williams, 27, allegedly spent more than 168 euros (Rs 15,290 approximately) even after being severely allergic to them. Well, she didn’t even want anyone opening a packet of peanuts while she was inside the aircraft.

Williams had once broken out in hives after someone had opened a bag of peanuts near her on a flight. So, from Düsseldorf to Heathrow earlier in July, she didn’t want to take any chances, Insider reported.

She told Insider that the cabin crew on the Eurowings airline flight to Germany was happy to sell all the bags of peanuts and even made an announcement requesting others to refrain from eating them.

However, the staff on the next flight out to London was not so nice and refused to make any announcement. They even refused to stop selling the nuts and claimed that it was against their policy.

Williams told Insider that it felt like the crew did not “understand her allergy” as they asked if she needed an inhaler. So, she was forced to purchase every single pack of peanuts on that flight. She told the airline that she didn’t care about the cost. The flight attendants counted 48 packets and charged her 168 euros. They even asked if she wanted to take them to which she replied, “obviously not”.

Williams contacted Eurowings several times for a refund but to no avail. However, she claimed that more than a refund, she wanted a change in policies, as per Insider.

A Eurowings spokesperson told Insider they were sorry the passenger was inconvenienced. The cabin crew allegedly offered to tell passengers around Williams about her allergy but she purchased all the peanuts instead.