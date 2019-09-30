Woman stops scooty in front of bus, forces driver to obey traffic rule

The video of a woman pulling off a daunting act has been doing the rounds on social media. In a Twitter post put up by a user who goes by the name ‘TheGhostRider31’, the lady can be seen stopping her scooty in the middle of the road right in front of a bus.

Several comments in the post and the number plates of the vehicles in the video reveal that the incident took place in Kerala.

Don’t worry, she’s not breaking the law to pull off a stunt here. She stops her bike to teach a lesson to the afore-mentioned bus for driving in the wrong lane. Netizens couldn't stop applauding her for standing her ground fearlessly.

We can see in the video that at first the woman can be seen waiting on the right side of the road even as the bus approaches her from the opposite direction. Then she doesn’t budge an inch even though the distance between the two vehicles is alarmingly less. Eventually, the KSRTC giant is forced to oblige.



When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT. See Joe a lady rider down South doesn't budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her. @TheBikerni @IndiaWima @UrvashiPatole @utterflea @anandmahindra @mishramugdha #GirlPower #BikerLife #BikerGirl pic.twitter.com/3RkkUr4XdG

— TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) September 25, 2019



Haha... KSRTC Superfast Bus RPK 539 (Kasargod - Kottayam) getting some traffic lessons from a Malayali woman. https://t.co/xPZebA1L2u

— Advaid (@Advaidism) September 26, 2019



Salute this lady, also the driver too. He admits the rights of this lady. Apart from Kerala , in rest of India we can't expect this.

— Ugans (@uganss) September 26, 2019



I have done this many a times too, was almost beaten up once. Now @TheWildGuardian has put a stay order on me taking panga anymore.

— Alpha Bikerni (@UrvashiPatole) September 26, 2019



Haryana and Punjab roadways in such cases: pic.twitter.com/labkurU7r3

— Sarcastic Singh (@sarcastic_singh) September 26, 2019



What the cops are doing? They too know how the bus drivers are driving now a days but no action taken on them! Cops stopping normal 2 wheeler nd 4 wheeler for not obeying the rule! Then why they are not taking any action on Gov. Bus nd private buses?

— Gowthaman (@Gowtham52375111) September 26, 2019

Rs 599 for first year

The original Twitter post is captioned: “When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT”, and has been viewed by more than 90,000 people and clocked in about 7,000 likes.