App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woman stops scooty in front of bus, forces driver to obey traffic rule

She stops her bike to teach a lesson to a bus for driving in the wrong lane.

Jagyaseni Biswas

The video of a woman pulling off a daunting act has been doing the rounds on social media. In a Twitter post put up by a user who goes by the name ‘TheGhostRider31’, the lady can be seen stopping her scooty in the middle of the road right in front of a bus.

Several comments in the post and the number plates of the vehicles in the video reveal that the incident took place in Kerala.

Don’t worry, she’s not breaking the law to pull off a stunt here. She stops her bike to teach a lesson to the afore-mentioned bus for driving in the wrong lane. Netizens couldn't stop applauding her for standing her ground fearlessly.

Close

We can see in the video that at first the woman can be seen waiting on the right side of the road even as the bus approaches her from the opposite direction. Then she doesn’t budge an inch even though the distance between the two vehicles is alarmingly less. Eventually, the KSRTC giant is forced to oblige.

related news

The original Twitter post is captioned: “When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT”, and has been viewed by more than 90,000 people and clocked in about 7,000 likes.






 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 10:52 am

tags #India #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.