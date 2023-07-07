English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Why 'Jalebi Baby' fame Tesher joked about calling a lawyer over Threads logo

    Canadian rapper Tesher of "Jalebi Baby" fame took to Twitter to share his thoughts over the Threads logo. He joked about calling his lawyer because of the eerie resemblance of the logo to his song's symbol.

    Curated by : Shubhi Mishra
    July 07, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
    Jalebi Baby

    Canadian rapper Tesher joked about calling his lawyer over the Threads logo. (Image: @TesherMusic/Twitter)

    Meta officially launched its Instagram Threads app on Wednesday and sent the internet in frenzy mode for a plethora of reasons. Well, Threads is being dubbed as a competitor of Elon Musk’s Twitter firstly. The second reason behind the flutter on social media is that if one tries to delete their Threads account, they will have to delete their Instagram account as well. Lastly, Musk confirmed today that the reports of the lawsuits against Meta-owned Threads were true.

    Now, let’s come to the hulabaloo on social media about the Threads logo. So, Canadian rapper Tesher joked about calling his lawyer over it. Why, you ask? Well, he claimed that it was eerily similar to his famous song Jalebi Baby’s symbol. 


    “I am calling my lawyer,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing both the logos together.

    He also shared another post regarding the same on the microblogging site.

    Related stories



    Tesher wasn’t alone in thinking that the Threads logo resembled a jalebi.


    Moreover, some users thought that the logo was either inspired by the letters in the Tamil and Malayalam alphabets.


    A user named Shosanna thought that the logo resembled a “90-degree clockwise rotation of a Malayalam letter pronounced as “thra”.

    Another user pointed out that it looked like the Tamil letter pronounced as “Ku”.

    Meanwhile, Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, has also written to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and has accused him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

    What do you think about the logo?

    Tags: #Elon Musk #Instagram Threads #Jalebi Baby #Tesher #Threads #Twitter
    first published: Jul 7, 2023 04:28 pm