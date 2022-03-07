Why couples are being offered 2,000 euros to get married in Rome

More than 15,000 couples got married in Lazio in Italy 2019 alone. However, in pandemic years, this number has fallen to 9,000. (Representational image)

A region in Italy is offering couples 2,000 euros to get married in the area in an effort to support the local wedding sector as well as tourism, which have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lazio region, in which the capital Rome is situated, has invited applications for its “From Lazio with Love” initiative. Both locals and tourists can apply for a share in a fund totaling 10 million euros, Lazio region said on its official website.

To be eligible for the payment, couples must get married or enter a civil union in Lazio between January 1 and December 31, 2022. They must purchase services or products related to their weddings from businesses in Lazio.

Couples can claim reimbursements for up to five expenses incurred for their weddings, including the purchase of wedding outfits, rings, make-up services, flowers, hiring of photographers and catering services.

More than 15,000 couples got married in Lazio in 2019 alone, The Guardian reported. In coronavirus years, this number has fallen to 9,000.

Lazio President Nicola Zingaretti told the newspaper that “From Lazio with Love” initiative was required to help a sector that has “suffered badly” because of the Covid-induced economic crisis.

“We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage,” Zingaretti added.

Italy is among the top destination for celebrity weddings.