App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who rules the roost? The best mid-range smartphones that you can buy in 2019

Best mid-range smartphones you can buy in 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Samsung’s M series budget smartphones are set for launch on the January 28. The M series smartphones will target major Asian markets like India and China and marks a shift in current smartphone trends, with manufacturers focusing more on powerful budget smartphones that give consumers a perfect balance between price and performance rather than expensive flagships.

With all the major manufacturers targeting the mid-range smartphone market, it isn’t going to be easy to narrow down the best phone for your budget, here's a list that can help you with that:

Xiaomi Poco F1 (Price – Rs 19,990)
Xiaomi’s Poco F1 may not have a premium feel, but under the hood, the Poco F1 rivals the high-end flagships of 2018 at a fraction of the cost.
Standout Features:
• Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
• 6GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage (Expandable to 256GB)
• 4000 mAh Battery
• 12+5-megapixel Rear Camera Setup

• 20-megapixel Front Camera

 Xiaomi Mi A2 (Price – Rs 15,990)
The Mi A2 sports a 12+20MP rear camera setup with autofocus, LED flash, touch focus, face detection, HDR, geo-tagging, 2x optical zoom, and panorama, all in a phone that comes in at under Rs 16,000. The secondary camera sensor on the Mi A2 can bin four pixels into one, offering detailed and vibrant low-light photos. The phone also sports a very efficient mid-range processor.
Standout Features:
• Excellent 12+20 Primary Camera Setup
• Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

• 4GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage

related news

Honor Play (Price – Rs 23,990)
The cost of the Honor Play might exceed that of some of the other smartphones on the list, but it more than makes up for that in performance. The Honor Play features GPU Turbo for higher FPS, improved power efficiency and a 4D gaming experience, all courtesy of the flagship Kirin 970 AI SoC.
Standout Features:
• Kirin 970 SoC
• 3750 mAh Battery
• 6.3-inch FHD+ Fullview display with 2340 x 1080 resolution

• 6GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage (Expandable to 256GB)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (Price – Rs 14,899)
While there are a couple of phones in the budget and mid-range that do offer better battery life than the Note 6 Pro, the compromise on multiple features like display, performance and camera.
• 4000 mAh Battery (Quick Charging)
• 6GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage (Expandable to 256GB)

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M30 (Price to be announced, may be under Rs 20,000)
Not much is known about the Galaxy M series smartphones, other than they will offer one of the best price-to-performance ratios of all Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The M30 will be the premium model in the M series with some pretty fancy specs.
Expected Standout Features:
• Rear Triple Camera Setup
• Super AMOLED Display Panel
• 4GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage• 5000 mAH Battery (Fast Charging)
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.