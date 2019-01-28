Who rules the roost? The best mid-range smartphones that you can buy in 2019

Samsung’s M series budget smartphones are set for launch on the January 28. The M series smartphones will target major Asian markets like India and China and marks a shift in current smartphone trends, with manufacturers focusing more on powerful budget smartphones that give consumers a perfect balance between price and performance rather than expensive flagships.

With all the major manufacturers targeting the mid-range smartphone market, it isn’t going to be easy to narrow down the best phone for your budget, here's a list that can help you with that:

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 may not have a premium feel, but under the hood, the Poco F1 rivals the high-end flagships of 2018 at a fraction of the cost.Standout Features:• Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC• 6GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage (Expandable to 256GB)• 4000 mAh Battery• 12+5-megapixel Rear Camera Setup

• 20-megapixel Front Camera

The Mi A2 sports a 12+20MP rear camera setup with autofocus, LED flash, touch focus, face detection, HDR, geo-tagging, 2x optical zoom, and panorama, all in a phone that comes in at under Rs 16,000. The secondary camera sensor on the Mi A2 can bin four pixels into one, offering detailed and vibrant low-light photos. The phone also sports a very efficient mid-range processor.Standout Features:• Excellent 12+20 Primary Camera Setup• Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

• 4GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage

The cost of the Honor Play might exceed that of some of the other smartphones on the list, but it more than makes up for that in performance. The Honor Play features GPU Turbo for higher FPS, improved power efficiency and a 4D gaming experience, all courtesy of the flagship Kirin 970 AI SoC.Standout Features:• Kirin 970 SoC• 3750 mAh Battery• 6.3-inch FHD+ Fullview display with 2340 x 1080 resolution

• 6GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage (Expandable to 256GB)

While there are a couple of phones in the budget and mid-range that do offer better battery life than the Note 6 Pro, the compromise on multiple features like display, performance and camera.• 4000 mAh Battery (Quick Charging)• 6GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage (Expandable to 256GB)

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M30 (Price to be announced, may be under Rs 20,000)Not much is known about the Galaxy M series smartphones, other than they will offer one of the best price-to-performance ratios of all Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The M30 will be the premium model in the M series with some pretty fancy specs.Expected Standout Features:• Rear Triple Camera Setup• Super AMOLED Display Panel• 4GB of RAM & 64 GB of Internal Storage• 5000 mAH Battery (Fast Charging)