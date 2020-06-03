App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Where is Cyclone Nisarga right now?

The Indian Meteorological Department announced at 1200 hours, that the current position of Cyclone Nisarga -- which is supposed to make landfall in the next one hour – is near Latitude 18.1 degree North and Longitude 72.8 degree East.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative Image
Representative Image

Cyclone Nisarga, which has already developed into a severe cyclonic storm, is right now at a distance of 110 km from Mumbai and around 60 km from the coastal town of Alibaug in Maharashtra. It is expected to make landfall shortly in Raigad district and will then proceed toward Mumbai and Thane districts over the next three hours.

So far, Mumbai has only experienced patches of light to moderate rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department announced at 1200 hours, that the current position of Cyclone Nisarga -- which is supposed to make landfall in the next one hour – is near Latitude 18.1 degree North and Longitude 72.8 degree East. This means it is very near Raigad district in Maharashtra right now.

Close

The Cyclone is presently 340 km away from Surat in Gujarat. The Met Department mentions that the “right side of the wall cloud region will pass through coastal Maharashtra, covering mainly Raigad district”. It will gradually approach Mumbai and Thane over the next three hours. Notably, the outer spiral band of Cyclone Nisarga already passes through these two districts.

related news

Where to track?

You can track the official website of IMD for the live status.

> Look up the Our Services section on the IMD website
> Select Cyclone

> Track of cyclonic disturbance section

Alternately, track Moneycontrol's Cyclone Nisarga live updates

Thirty-one teams of the Natural Disaster Management Force (NDRF) have already been pressed to service, of which 16 are stationed in Maharashtra right now.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Cyclone Nisarga

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.