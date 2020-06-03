Where is Cyclone Nisarga right now?

Cyclone Nisarga, which has already developed into a severe cyclonic storm, is right now at a distance of 110 km from Mumbai and around 60 km from the coastal town of Alibaug in Maharashtra. It is expected to make landfall shortly in Raigad district and will then proceed toward Mumbai and Thane districts over the next three hours.

So far, Mumbai has only experienced patches of light to moderate rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department announced at 1200 hours, that the current position of Cyclone Nisarga -- which is supposed to make landfall in the next one hour – is near Latitude 18.1 degree North and Longitude 72.8 degree East. This means it is very near Raigad district in Maharashtra right now.

The Cyclone is presently 340 km away from Surat in Gujarat. The Met Department mentions that the “right side of the wall cloud region will pass through coastal Maharashtra, covering mainly Raigad district”. It will gradually approach Mumbai and Thane over the next three hours. Notably, the outer spiral band of Cyclone Nisarga already passes through these two districts.

Where to track?

You can track the official website of IMD for the live status.

> Look up the Our Services section on the IMD website> Select Cyclone

> Track of cyclonic disturbance section

Alternately, track Moneycontrol's Cyclone Nisarga live updates

Thirty-one teams of the Natural Disaster Management Force (NDRF) have already been pressed to service, of which 16 are stationed in Maharashtra right now.



