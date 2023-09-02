English
    When OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal had Rs 23 in his bank account and no place to stay. Watch

    In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), Ritesh Agarwal could be heard talking to movie producer Ronnie Screwvala and sharing a story from his early days of struggle in Delhi.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
    Ritesh Agarwal

    Ritesh Agarwal shared a video where he was heard speaking to Ronnie Screwvala about his early struggles.

    OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal has had to endure a journey full of ups-and-downs on his way to becoming a successful entrepreneur. In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), Agarwal could be heard talking to movie producer Ronnie Screwvala and sharing a story from his early days of struggle in Delhi.


    "Few days I went out to meet other hotel owners, stay there etc. When I came back, ghar locked tha, saman packed hoke seediyon main rakha hua tha and manager owner ke guard se poocha toh sahab ne bola ki saman bahar rakh doh aapka security lapse ho gaya. Maine bola raat ko kahaan jaaunga main. Main Dilli main naya tha, main sirf iss business ko karne ke liye wahaan tha,(The house was locked and all my belongings were kept on the staircase. I asked the guard who said the owner had told to keep all the belongings outside since the security had got lapsed. I said where will I go at night. I was new in Delhi and had come for business purposes)" Agarwal said.


    Agarwal added that he only had Rs 23 in his bank account at the time and his telephone was blocked by the company since he had not yet paid the phone bill.

    "To make matters worse, I had Rs 23 in my Union Ban account. My telephone was blocked by the company because I did not pay my phone bill," he added.


    Screwvala late reacted to the conversation with Agarwal and said his journey was a testament to the resilience shown by entrepreneurs.


    This is not the first time that Agarwal has opened up about his struggles during the initial days of Oyo. In August, Agarwal shared a throwback photo with his front office manager in Gurgaon.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Oyo #Ritesh Agarwal
    first published: Sep 2, 2023 01:49 pm

