    When is Halloween and 3 ways to celebrate it safely

    If you too are interested in celebrating Halloween, here are three ways to keep it spooky.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 30, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    People look at a home decorated with pumpkins and ghosts for Halloween, in Burbank, California, October 30.

    Halloween is observed in most countries on October 31, although celebrations often begin a few days earlier. It's a day dedicated to remembering the dead and it's this association that gives Halloween it's spook.

    The day is marked by children going "trick or treating" across neighbourhood houses where they are either "tricked" into getting scared or "treated" with candies and other goodies. Adults, meanwhile, decorate their homes in themes associated with horror and death--often accompanied by carved pumpkin lanterns, and also light candles on the graves of their beloved.

    Onlookers gather at a Halloween installation in Hong Kong in 2021. Onlookers gather at a Halloween installation in Hong Kong in 2021.

    Although Halloween is celebrated mostly in western countries, it is also becoming popular among Indians with theme-based parties organised around the day.

    If you too are interested in celebrating a spooky Halloween, here are three ways to do it safely:

    Movie watching party

    If you ever needed an excuse to call your friends over for a horror movie, this is it. With "horror" being the flavour of Halloween, you can binge watch scary movies in your PJs with your friends for company.

    Halloween-themed party

    It's time to make all the Harry Potter and Hocus Pocus dreams come true as broomsticks, cauldrons and wands will be your best props to a Halloween party. Try throwing one and invite your close friends to see who turns up in the scariest or the most believable costume.

    Swap scary stories

    If there could be a dedicated day to share scary stories with friends, Halloween would be it. Sitting in a dimly-lit room, and swapping your most goosebumps-inducing "supernatural" experiences is one of the perfect ways to celebrate the day.

    Read more: Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead
    Tags: #Halloween #Halloween pumpkin #October 31
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 02:28 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.