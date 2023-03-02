What Bill Gates said after meeting YouTuber Prajakta Koli

Bill Gates met Prajakta Koli during his India visit. (Image credit: thisisbillgates/Instagram)

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, who is visiting India, has had a packed itinerary so far, with a string of meetings and events to attend. On Wednesday, he met YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli who was appointed as a member to an advisory group of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last year.

“And it’s always great to see Gates Foundation goalkeeper @mostlysane,” the Microsoft co-founder wrote on his Instagram Stories, sharing Koli’s photo on her Stories.

The content creator has interviewed Gates for her “Real Talk” series on her YouTube channel.

Koli is a member of the advisory group for Goalkeepers, a Gates Foundation initiative to accelerate progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). She is part of the group for a period of two years.

Koli was one of six YouTubers selected to cover the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos this year.

Prajakta Koli, 29, is the powerhouse behind “Mostly Sane” – one of India’s biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube. This year, she was chosen along with five other YouTubers to cover the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

During his India visit, Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed various issues including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending among others. He also met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali on the same day.

Gates had earlier met industrialist Anand Mahindra, his classmate from Harvard. The chairman of Mahindra Foundation also received an autographed copy of Gates’ book from the author himself. Their conversation, too, revolved around social impact rather than technology and industry.

On Wednesday, Gates met Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Delhi.