What Bill Gates said about meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Bill Gates with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar (Image: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, currently visiting India, met former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife in Mumbai on Tuesday. The cricket legend shared pictures from the meeting on Twitter, calling it a “wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy.”

Through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates has funded several charitable initiatives in India. “We have invested more in India than in any other country besides the United States,” the Foundation writes on its website. Its areas of key focus in India include reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health and nutrition – which are also the areas that Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation focusses on.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works with municipal hospitals and other institutions that provide healthcare at affordable costs to underprivileged children.

Tendulkar said that he and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared ideas on philanthropy when they met. “We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on,” the cricket legend wrote. “Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges. Thank you for the insights Bill Gates,” he added.

Bill Gates responded by saying he had a great time learning more about the work that Tendulkar has done for children’s healthcare.

“I’m optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress!” the billionaire entrepreneur added.



Gates had earlier met Anand Mahindra, his classmate from Harvard, during his trip to India. The chairman of Mahindra Foundation also received an autographed copy of Gates’ book from the author himself. Their conversation, too, revolved around social impact rather than technology and industry.