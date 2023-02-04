What Anand Mahindra said about ‘current challenges’ in India’s business sector

Will current challenges in the business sector affect India’s ambition of becoming a global superpower? No, says Anand Mahindra.
The chairman of Mahindra Group alluded to the Adani Group turmoil in a tweet on February 4, noting that India has faced crises in the past to emerge stronger each time. Never bet against India, Anand Mahindra warned those worried about the wider fallout of accounting fraud allegations levelled against the Adani Group by US short-selling firm Hindenburg Research.
“Global media is speculating whether current challenges in the business sector will trip India’s ambitions to be a global economic force,” he wrote. “I’ve lived long enough to see us face earthquakes, droughts, recessions, wars, terror attacks. All I will say is: never, ever bet against India.”
