English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: LIVE: FM In Post-Budget Stakeholder Interaction In Mumbai
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    What Anand Mahindra said about ‘current challenges’ in India’s business sector

    "Global media is speculating whether current challenges in the business sector will trip India’s ambitions to be a global economic force," wrote Anand Mahindra

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
    Anand Mahindra alluded to the Adani Group crisis in a tweet

    Anand Mahindra alluded to the Adani Group crisis in a tweet

    Will current challenges in the business sector affect India’s ambition of becoming a global superpower? No, says Anand Mahindra.

    The chairman of Mahindra Group alluded to the Adani Group turmoil in a tweet on February 4, noting that India has faced crises in the past to emerge stronger each time. Never bet against India, Anand Mahindra warned those worried about the wider fallout of accounting fraud allegations levelled against the Adani Group by US short-selling firm Hindenburg Research.


    “Global media is speculating whether current challenges in the business sector will trip India’s ambitions to be a global economic force,” he wrote. “I’ve lived long enough to see us face earthquakes, droughts, recessions, wars, terror attacks. All I will say is: never, ever bet against India.”


    Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened. The crisis was triggered by a Hindenburg Research report last week in which the US-based short-seller accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt.