West Bengal class 12 topper’s hilarious response when asked who contributed to his success

Subhrangsu Sardar scored 99.2 percent in WB class 12 exams

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced Class 12 exam results on May 24, with Subhrangsu Sardar taking the top spot with an impressive 99.2 percent. Sardar scored 496 out of 500 marks to secure the first rank in the West Bengal Board Class 12 exams.

While happy, Sardar was not exactly surprised by his success. He said he studied for four hours every day and had been expecting a good result.

When asked whom he credits for his success, the Narendrapur resident minced no words. “I feel that I have contributed the most to my success, because I took the exam,” Sardar told TV9 after the results were declared.

His brutally honest response amused many on social media, where the class 12 topper was praised for being straightforward as well as witty.



My generation was nowhere remotely close to this cool. *** Related stories West Bengal Board releases Classes 10 and 12 exam schedule; check details here West Bengal +2 results were out today. Board topper Subhrangsu Sarkar was asked who had contributed most to his success. "Me". Second-ranked Abu Samad was asked what he wanted to become in life. "Won't tell you." https://t.co/rJPNsKk1Cs

— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 24, 2023

Subhrangsu Sardar, a student of Ramakrishna Mission School, also credited his school and his parents for his success – “My contribution is the biggest factor for my success,” the rank one holder said. “Second is my school, and third is everyone else, including my parents.”

Sardar was not the only rank-holder whose responses earned praise on social media. Abu Sama, who stood second overall in the West Bengal Higher Secondary exam, said he had been expecting the first rank.

“I thought I would be the first. There was a little mistake, so I came second,” Sama was quoted as saying by TV9. He also refused to disclose what he plans to do next.

“I have thought about it, but I won’t say right now what I want to be,” Sama said when asked about his plans for the future.