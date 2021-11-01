West Bengal Board releases Classes 10 and 12 exam schedule; check details here

Representational image

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on November 1 released the schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th board examination.

According to the notification released by the board, the examinations will be held offline in March and April next year with COVID safety protocols.

Class 10 exams will be conducted between March 7 with the First Language paper and end on March 16. The exam will be from 11:45 am to 3 pm.

The class 12 exams will begin on April 2, 2022 with language subjects — Bengali, English, Punjabi, Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Senthali, Urdu and Telugu and end on April 20.

This time around, Class 12 examination will be conducted in 'home centres', the students' respective schools. However, Class 10 exam will be held as usual in other schools under the WBBSE.