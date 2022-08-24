English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Monsoon update for August 24: Stormy weather to subside in Bhopal during weekend

    According to Skymet, stormy weather in Bhopal will subside henceforth and become gentle, at least through the weekend. The downpour over the last 2 days and opening of sluice gates of overflowing dams have breached the capacity utilisation of most water bodies.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across several states of the country and eastern India over next two days.

    However, in southwest Rajasthan, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected on August 24, according to IMD. Odisha may experience a drenching rainfall as well. 

    "East Rajasthan and adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh are affected by a well-defined Low Pressure Area," the Met Department noted in today's weather forecast.

    According to private forecaster Skymet, in the next 24 hours, Southwest Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells.

    logo-monsoon-tracker

    Close

    Related stories

    Areas of South Bihar, south-east Uttar Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu could also experience light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells today.

    Data also suggests that scattered light to moderate rain is possible over the seven sisters of India. Parts of Odisha, south interior Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Lakshadweep will experience light rain as well.

    The rest of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat, other areas of Rajasthan, Telangana, Rayalaseema and some places in Punjab and Haryana may enjoy a drizzle throughout the day.

    Furthermore, Madhya Pradesh's capital city, Bhopal, has seen harsh weather for more than 48 hours.

    According to Skymet, stormy weather in Bhopal will subside henceforth and become gentle, at least through the weekend. The downpour over the last 2 days and opening of sluice gates of overflowing dams have breached the capacity utilisation of most water bodies.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian monsoons #Monsoon Tracker #monsoon update #weather forecast
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 12:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.