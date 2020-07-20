App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall likely over next 3 days

The excessive rainfall can result in landslides, overflow of streams, boulder fall, road blockade, and even a washout of link roads, as per the weather department.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Uttarakhand on July 20 and urged people to stay away from potentially dangerous areas.

According to IMD, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall over five hill districts over the next three days, from July 21 to July 23.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a bulletin was issued by Bikram Singh, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, stating there is a 60 percent chance of catastrophic rainfall in five districts, namely Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Chamoli.

He said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense to very intense spells are very likely (60 percent probability) to occur over Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand between Tuesday and Thursday.”

The excessive rainfall can result in landslides, overflow of streams, boulder fall, road blockade, and even a washout of link roads, as per the weather department.

The district administration has been alerted and advised to take precautionary measures and keep a strict vigil on settlements along rivers, streams, and areas prone to landslides.

Additionally, they have also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in pockets of Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Almora, Tehri, and Pauri, during the same period.

More than 500 people have already been evacuated after a road blockade was reported from the Pipalkoti area in Chamoli district on July 19. Meanwhile, SDRF personnel are currently conducting eight rescue operations across Uttarakhand as several roads such as National Highway-58, which leads to Badrinath, and the Thal-Munisyari highway have got blocked.

Three people have reportedly died and another 11 people have gone missing over the weekend due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand.  This incident took place a day after four houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the same region.
