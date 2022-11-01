'We are really proud': Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta after Harvard writes case study on boAt

Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta at Harvard Business School and (right) a copy of the presentation. (Image credit: Aman Gupta/Instagram)

Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt and co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta could not be prouder. Sharing the news on Instagram, the "Shark" said that he is hopeful the case study will help students across the world learn and grow.

"So what if I couldn't study at Harvard? I made my work and my company make a mark there," Gupta wrote on Instagram. "We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt."

Adding that Harvard case studies have helped him in the past, Gupta said, "I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world."

Aman Gupta was accompanied by his fellow co-founder Sameer Mehta at Harvard Business School during the presentation.

In their presentation, the boAt co-founders stated that they were keen to tailor-make electronics and accessories for the Indian audience in a market that "seemed bereft of innovation an dominated by global companies". They also said that boAt was one of the country's first digitally native brands to record a revenue above $150 million.

Their presentation also stated that the Covid pandemic propelled boAt to become the fifth largest wearable company in the world by 2021.