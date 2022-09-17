English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: World's first flying bike debuts at US auto show

    The bike's price is a whopping $777,000, its maker AERWINS Technologies said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 17, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    The air cruiser is the creation of Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies. (Image credit: xturismo_official/Instagram)

    The air cruiser is the creation of Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies. (Image credit: xturismo_official/Instagram)


    The world's first flying bike, created by a Japanese startup, debuted to positive reviews at the Detroit Auto Show on September 15, news agency Reuters reported.

    Named XTURISMO, the vehicle is being touted as a luxury cruiser that "brings science fiction to life".

    Detroit Auto Show's co-chair Thad Szott, who tested the bike, described his experience as "smooth and exhilarating".

     

    Close

    Related stories

    "Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped," he told Reuters. "I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid.”

    “I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of ‘Star Wars’ and jumped on their bike," he added.

    The bike's price is a whopping $777,000, according to its maker AERWINS Technologies' website.

    Weighing 300 kilograms, the flying bike can attain a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour. Its power source is internal combustion plus Battery

    "It combines the thrill of flight with safety and security,"  AERWINS said on its website.

    It is already available for sale in Japan in black, blue and red colours. Its makers plan to start selling it in the US in 2023.

    (With inputs from Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile #Detroit Auto Show #flying bike
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 10:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.