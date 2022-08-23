English
    Watch: Tesla owner implants chip in hand to unlock car

    "The company that put this together literally has its own app store where you can wirelessly install apps into your body with these chips," said Brandon Dalaly.

    Sanya Jain
    August 23, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    Screengrabs from a video tweeted by @BrandonDalaly

    Screengrabs from a video tweeted by @BrandonDalaly


    Annoyed by the constant problems he faced trying to unlock his Tesla with his phone key, one man came up with a ‘handy’ solution. Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly had a chip implanted in his hand to unlock his Tesla without hassle. His bizarre stunt has gone viral online since Dalaly shared a video demonstrating the chip’s working on Twitter.

    “Now I use that as my key when my Bluetooth key fails or I don’t have my key card,” Dalaly told Teslarati. “You just use your hand.”

    The issue that Dalaly frequently faced with his phone key, as he explained on Twitter, was that it did not always unlock his car. “For me it comes in handy (no pun intended) because my phone's Bluetooth power management is so aggressive that it doesn't always unlock the car. So this helps in those instances,” he explained.

    Dalaly had a Vivokey Apex chip, which used NFC technology, implanted in his hand to unlock his Tesla – but he clarifies that the chip does much more than unlocking his electric vehicle.

    “The chip can also do things like store data, access control, OTP 2 factor authentication, secure crypto wallet, and - in the future - credit card transactions. It's not just a Tesla key, but being I have one I also use it for that,” he said.

    Dalaly said he is part of a beta group of about 100 people that is testing the chip before it can be released to the public. “The company that put this together literally has its own app store where you can wirelessly install apps into your body with these chips. And one of the apps just happened to be a Tesla key card. So that was the first app I installed on it because I have a Tesla,” he explained to Teslarati.
