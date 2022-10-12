English
    Watch: Rahul Gandhi takes up a push-up challenge against a boy

    In the clip, a boy can be seen joining Rahul Gandhi during the yatra and eventually joining him for a push-up challenge along with Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar, party General Secretary KC Venugopal.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 12, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    While Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar and the child are seen performing half push-ups, only Rahul Gandhi stood out as the one performing it correctly. (Image credit: @rssurjewala/Twitter)

    Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, recently took up a push-up challenge with a boy in Karnataka. The video of the activity is now viral.

    In the clip, a boy can be seen joining the Congress leader during the yatra and eventually joining him for a push-up challenge along with Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar, party General Secretary KC Venugopal.

    While Shivakumar and the child are seen performing half push-ups, only Rahul Gandhi stood out as the one performing it correctly.

    Joining in, Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a photo with the caption: "The one full and two half pushups!"

    This, however, is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has taken up a push-up challenge. Videos of him taking up a similar challenge with a student at a Tamil Nadu college in 2021 had also gone viral.

    On Wednesday, as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi walked along with the families of people, who donated their body parts, to emphasise on organ donation, the party said. As per reports, the 33 'yatris' marching with the former Congress president have pledged their eyes for donation.

    "I feel immensely proud to tell you all that 33 Bharat Yatris have pledged to donate their eyes from this beautiful land of Karnataka," PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

    Read more: One month of Bharat Jodo: Congress sheds inertia, eyes pole position in opposition space
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #DK Shivakumar #Karnataka #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 08:33 pm
