Watch: Disneyland employee ruins proposal by snatching ring. Then, an apology

A video shows a Disneyland employee interrupting a couple's marriage proposal (Image credit: larrypotterxxx/Twitter)

Disneyland Paris has apologised after a video showing an employee of the theme park interrupting a marriage proposal went viral online, sparking backlash from viewers.

The video circulating on social media shows a man going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on a raised platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. Spectators around them cheered loudly as he pulled out a ring box.

It would have been a picture-perfect proposal, but for the Disneyland employee who barged into the middle, grabbed the ring box and asked the couple to leave the platform even as the cheers turned to boos.

When the man indicated that he had been about to propose, the employee shot back, “Yes that’s great, but it’ll be even better over here” as he directed the two to get off the platform.

According to the Reddit user who first posted the video online, the man in the footage had asked Disneyland for permission to stage the proposal. Despite that, his romantic moment was rudely interrupted.

The 21-second video sparked backlash online. Many social media viewers said the employee’s behaviour bordered on condescending, while others wondered why he felt the need to interrupt a sweet moment.

“He didn't just motion him down, the employee snatched the wedding ring out of his hands. That's pretty high on my list of things to not touch,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “It seems he was so happy to ruin the moment,” another said.