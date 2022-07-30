English
    Watch believed to be Adolf Hitler's auctioned for over $1 million

    The sale of Hitler's watch and other objects associated with the Nazi party have drawn fierce backlash from Jewish groups.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 30, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    The price at which Adolf Hitler’s watch went under the hammer was much less than what auctioneers had expected. (Image credit: Alexander Historical Auctions)

    A watch believed to belong to Adolf Hitler was sold for over $1 million at a auction in the United States earlier this week.

    The watch, given as a present to the German dictator for his 44th birthday, was put on sale by Maryland-based Alexander Historical Auctions.

    The piece was seized by a French soldier, who was part of the Allied unit that stormed Hitler's retreat in Bavaria in 1945, according to the auction house.

    "The watch and its history have been researched by some of the world's most experienced and respected watchmakers and military historians, all of whom have concluded that it is authentic and indeed belonged to Adolf Hitler," Alexander Historical Auctions said.

    The watch was sold to an anonymous bidder for a price much lower than what auctioneers had expected ($2 million to $4 million), according to a Washington Post report.

    The auction house is also selling autographed photos of Nazi officials and a dress that belonged to Hitler's wife Eva Braun.

    The sale has drawn fierce criticism from Jewish groups. The Nazi party was responsible for the murder of six million Jews during the Second World War.

    "The sale of these items is an abhorrence," the European Jewish Association said. "The auction is giving sccour to those who idealise what the Nazi party stood for"


    "Whilst it is obvious that the lessons of history need to be learned -- and legitimate Nazi artefacts do belong in museums or places of higher learning -- the items that you are selling clearly do not," the association added.


     
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 05:09 pm
