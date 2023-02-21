Watch: 1986 footage of wreckage from the Titanic under ocean released for the first time

The footage was released on the 25th anniversary of the 1997 movie “Titanic”. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Titanic sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage and yet over a century later there is immense interest about the largest ship back then. More interest was revived by James Cameron’s movie “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet that broke many a box office records while tugging at audience’s heartstrings.

The wreckage of the ship, that killed around 1500 people onboard, is now settled at 13,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. While the wreckage too has eroded further, footage from 1986 shows the remains of the magnificent ship when it was visited by staff from the Woods Hole Oceanic Institution.

Now This News has released the exclusive footage on Instagram on the 25th anniversary of the 1997 movie “Titanic”. This is the first time footage from the wreckage has been released.



The footage is grainy and the picture quality isn’t clear. Dr Robert Ballard, the lead of the under-water expedition described seeing the ship for the first time as “spooky”.

The ship was found in 1985 and the photos were clicked first. Ballard returned under the ocean after nine months to capture the footage.

Alvin, a submersible and a remotely operated vehicle, was the main equipment used to record the footage. Apparently, most of the interiors of the ship were in good shape and the bow too remained intact.

Users were fascinated by the footage and many commented personal stories related to the sinking.

“I had a relative that perished in the disaster. She was originally coming from Sweden with an end destination of Minnesota to be the nanny for my great grandmother and her siblings after their mother died young. Her name was Ida Strandberg and she was only 23 years old and traveling alone in third class; I can’t imagine how scary it must have been for her. Makes me sad to even type but I’ve always thought the Titanic’s victims have in a way been dehumanized for our entertainment and I wanted to share a part of her story,” one user wrote.

Another user praised the quality of the clip. “What king of sorcery is this? A Bulls game from 95 looks like it’s 3000 years old and this is crisp,” the user wrote.

“Incredible, I wish I could see for myself in real life,” another user commented.