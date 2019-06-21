Vivo Z1 Pro confirmed to launch on July 3 - here are its specs and expected price

Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its new smartphone series in India. The company would launch Z1Pro, the second smartphone under the Z-series in India on July 3. The launch date has been listed on Vivo India’s official website.



We know that you are excited for our upcoming handset vivo Z1Pro . We would like to Inform you that, finally the launch date of Z1Pro is revealed which is on 3rd July-19. Please click on the below link to get notified via message/Email: https://t.co/hHLL5mCaB7

Vivo has been teasing the Z1Pro in India for quite some time. The smartphone was previously rumoured to be a rebranded version of Z5x launched in India, but teasers uploaded on Vivo India’s official media handles reveal different the Z1Pro with different internals. The smartphone would launch officially on July 3 as per Vivo India’s tweet and its official website

Vivo has confirmed that the Z1Pro would be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE, based on the 10nm architecture. Vivo claims that the new chipset offers 10 percent better performance than Snapdragon 710 SoC and 25 percent better than the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

It would be paired with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. For power users, there would be a massive 5,000 mAh battery coupled with 18W fast-charging support.

The Z1Pro would come with a punch-hole display for the 32MP. The rear would sport a triple camera setup with an AI super-wide angle camera.

Vivo has not yet revealed the megapixel count of the rear camera unit. There would also be a rear fingerprint scanner at the back.