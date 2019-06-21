Vivo Z1 Pro confirmed to launch on July 3 - here are its specs and expected price

Vivo has confirmed that the Z1Pro would be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE, based on the 10nm architecture.
Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its new smartphone series in India. The company would launch Z1Pro, the second smartphone under the Z-series in India on July 3. The launch date has been listed on Vivo India’s official website.Vivo has been teasing the Z1Pro in India for quite some time. The smartphone was previously rumoured to be a rebranded version of Z5x launched in India, but teasers uploaded on Vivo India’s official media handles reveal different the Z1Pro with different internals. The smartphone would launch officially on July 3 as per Vivo India’s tweet and its official website.
We know that you are excited for our upcoming handset vivo Z1Pro . We would like to Inform you that, finally the launch date of Z1Pro is revealed which is on 3rd July-19. Please click on the below link to get notified via message/Email: https://t.co/hHLL5mCaB7
— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 20, 2019
Vivo has confirmed that the Z1Pro would be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE, based on the 10nm architecture. Vivo claims that the new chipset offers 10 percent better performance than Snapdragon 710 SoC and 25 percent better than the Snapdragon 660 SoC.
It would be paired with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. For power users, there would be a massive 5,000 mAh battery coupled with 18W fast-charging support.
#FullyLoaded There’s always room for more with the AI Super Wide Angle on the all-new #vivoZ1Pro, made for the uncompromising GenZ. Coming soon.
Know more: https://t.co/Q1FFvBLdWs pic.twitter.com/hh4tUbChys— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 19, 2019
Vivo has not yet revealed the megapixel count of the rear camera unit. There would also be a rear fingerprint scanner at the back.While the teasers have given us an idea what the Z1Pro would offer, it's pricing still remains a mystery. The smartphone should be placed in the Rs 15,000-20,000 smartphone category, putting it in direct competition with Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A50, Realme 3 Pro and Motorola One Vision.