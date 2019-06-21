App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Z1 Pro confirmed to launch on July 3 - here are its specs and expected price

Vivo has confirmed that the Z1Pro would be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE, based on the 10nm architecture.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its new smartphone series in India. The company would launch Z1Pro, the second smartphone under the Z-series in India on July 3. The launch date has been listed on Vivo India’s official website.

Vivo has been teasing the Z1Pro in India for quite some time. The smartphone was previously rumoured to be a rebranded version of Z5x launched in India, but teasers uploaded on Vivo India’s official media handles reveal different the Z1Pro with different internals. The smartphone would launch officially on July 3 as per Vivo India’s tweet and its official website.

Vivo has confirmed that the Z1Pro would be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE, based on the 10nm architecture. Vivo claims that the new chipset offers 10 percent better performance than Snapdragon 710 SoC and 25 percent better than the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

It would be paired with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. For power users, there would be a massive 5,000 mAh battery coupled with 18W fast-charging support.

Close
The Z1Pro would come with a punch-hole display for the 32MP. The rear would sport a triple camera setup with an AI super-wide angle camera.

Vivo has not yet revealed the megapixel count of the rear camera unit. There would also be a rear fingerprint scanner at the back.

While the teasers have given us an idea what the Z1Pro would offer, it's pricing still remains a mystery. The smartphone should be placed in the Rs 15,000-20,000 smartphone category, putting it in direct competition with Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A50, Realme 3 Pro and Motorola One Vision.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.