you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712 and in-display camera to launch in India soon, will be Flipkart exclusive

The Z1 Pro will feature a triple camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Carlsen Martin
Vivo took the lid of its Z series with the unveiling of the Z5X Pro in China last month. Recent tweets on the company’s official Indian Twitter handle confirmed that the handset would be coming to India.

Vivo is set to repackage the Z5X Pro as the Z1 Pro in Indian markets. Vivo has confirmed that the new Z1 Pro will be online exclusive and will available only on Flipkart. Vivo has gone ahead and confirmed few specifications about the Z1 Pro.

 

Straight off the bat, the Z1 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, an upper-mid tier chipset. Vivo is claiming the Z1 Pro will offer a long lasting battery life. According to the details shared on social media, the Z1 Pro will sport a punch-hole in-display camera. The screen also features thin bezels with an excellent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo has integrated a triple camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the Z1 Pro.

If the Vivo Z1 Pro is a rebranded Z5X then the triple camera set up on the back will include a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, the front camera housed in the display is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone maker also claims the new Z1 Pro will debut at an affordable price. According to a teaser video, the Z1 Pro will “blow your mind, not your wallet”. The Z1 Pro will likely compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A50, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro and K20.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #smartphone #Technology #Vivo

