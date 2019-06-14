Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712 and in-display camera to launch in India soon, will be Flipkart exclusive

Vivo took the lid of its Z series with the unveiling of the Z5X Pro in China last month. Recent tweets on the company’s official Indian Twitter handle confirmed that the handset would be coming to India.



For the generation that never compromises on fun. The all new #VivoZ1Pro is for the Generation Z. Never stop cruising ahead with #FullyLoaded power. pic.twitter.com/ite5l2rXfC

— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 12, 2019

Vivo is set to repackage the Z5X Pro as the Z1 Pro in Indian markets. Vivo has confirmed that the new Z1 Pro will be online exclusive and will available only on Flipkart. Vivo has gone ahead and confirmed few specifications about the Z1 Pro.

Straight off the bat, the Z1 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, an upper-mid tier chipset. Vivo is claiming the Z1 Pro will offer a long lasting battery life. According to the details shared on social media, the Z1 Pro will sport a punch-hole in-display camera. The screen also features thin bezels with an excellent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo has integrated a triple camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the Z1 Pro.

If the Vivo Z1 Pro is a rebranded Z5X then the triple camera set up on the back will include a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, the front camera housed in the display is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.