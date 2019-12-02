Vivo U20 with 5,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 675 SoC to go on sale at 12 pm

Vivo is gearing up for sale of its affordable U20 handset. The same will go on sale at 12.00 pm on Amazon India. The device offers a decent bump in specs over the U10 and good value for money at this price.

The Vivo U20 will be available in two variants, with the entry-level version offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 10,990. You can also get a RAM upgrade to 6GB for Rs 11,990. Storage on the U20 can be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card.

The Vivo U20 gets a chipset upgrade, with the company opting for a Snapdragon 675 over the SD665 chip on the Vivo U10.

The U20 also packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity -- one of the best at this price range. Vivo is also offering 18W fast-charging on the U20, while the device also supports reverse charging.

The Vivo U20 runs on Android 9 Pie with the Funtouch 9.2 skin.

The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. The U20 also features a 395 ppi density with an 84.4-percent screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, the dewdrop notch on the top houses a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

At the back, the Vivo U20 boasts a triple camera setup. The primary 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both cameras feature HDR, while the primary sensor offers 4K video recording at 30fps. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back.