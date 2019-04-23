Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone set to go on sale today: Expected price and specifications

Vivo unveiled the iQOO smartphone as a mid-tier gaming handset with plenty of power. Apart from performance, the iQOO also stood out as an excellent value for money proposition.

Vivo’s gaming smartphone is set to go on sale later today. The listing for the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this gaming handset was spotted on an e-commerce website. According to the site, the above-mentioned variant will be priced at Yuan 3,698 (Approx. Rs 39,000).

The iQOO runs on a flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset with an Adreno 640 GPU. The Vivo iQOO is primarily designed with gamers in mind, giving more importance to performance than anything else. The thermal system on this mobile gaming handset has been optimised to ensure the temperature is maintained even under intense gaming.

Vivo’s upcoming gaming handset will also feature a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with a maximum resolution setting of 1080*2340 pixels and a sharp density of 402 ppi. The display also boasts an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a near bezel-less screen.

The phone’s triple camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel sensor coupled with two secondary cameras with 13- and 2-megapixel sensors. Additionally, the 12-megapixel front camera on the phone is tucked away in the tear-drop notch.

Power-efficiency is the name of the game on the iQOO; and the 4000 mAh battery capacity, 7nm chipset and Android 9.0 just about guarantee that. The iQOO also boasts fast charging support getting the phone to 50-percent in 15 minutes, and 100-percent in 45 minutes.

The smartphone will be available in multiple variants – 6GB RAM & 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM & 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM & 128GB Storage, and 12GB RAM & 256GB Storage – and will go on sale on April 23 in China via Vivo’s official website.