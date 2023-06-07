This 19-year-old model could be the queen of Italy

Princess Vittoria attended the renowned École Diagonale in Paris. (Image: @vittoria.disavoia/Instagram)

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy has announced his surprise decision to renounce his claim to Italy's throne, paving the way for his teenage daughter, Vittoria, to assume the role. The 50-year-old Prince believes that his 19-year-old daughter, a model, an aspiring political scientist and history of art student at the University of London, will excel in the position and bring a fresh perspective to the monarchy.

Describing Vittoria as the "rock n roll Princess," Prince Emanuele expressed his confidence in her abilities, stating, "It's important that the younger generation have a chance to put new, modern ideas into practice." The Prince further emphasized his support for his daughter's ascension, saying, "She will do better than [me]," as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Italy, having abolished the monarchy in a 1946 referendum, currently lacks a royal family. However, the House of Savoy, which served as Italy's birth family for its kings until the monarchy's abolition, has never relinquished hope of restoring the monarchy.

The House of Savoy traces its lineage back to 1003, and Vittoria and her father descend from this ancient lineage. Her grandfather, Prince Vittorio Emanuele of Naples, aged 86, is the current pretender to the throne.

Drawing inspiration from Spain, where the monarchy was reinstated following the death of Franco in 1975, the House of Savoy has long advocated for the restoration of the monarchy in Italy.



Spain's current King, Felipe VI, is the son of King Juan Carlos, who played a pivotal role in Spain's transition to democracy. King Felipe's heir presumptive is 17-year-old Leonor, Princess of Asturias.

Last year, the Savoy family amended ancient customs known as the Salic Law to allow Vittoria to inherit the throne, overturning the previous stipulation that only male heirs could ascend. Prince Emanuele's father, Vittorio Emanuele, was instrumental in changing this law to ensure his granddaughter's eligibility.

Prince Emanuele cited the lengthy wait endured by King Charles of Great Britain as a reason to expedite his daughter's ascension.

He remarked, "He [Charles] is a wonderful King, but he did wait a long time. Maybe it would have been helped if he had become King 20 years ago."

Furthermore, the Prince highlighted the growing trend of female leaders, noting, "In a few years' time, there will be more Queens than Kings in Europe. People are now understanding, even if it is a bit belated, that the intelligence and sensitivity of a woman make them great leaders."

Vittoria, in an interview with the New York Times in May 2021, expressed her gratitude for her grandfather's decision, describing it as the best gift he could give her. When asked if she believed Italy was ready to accept her as queen or the head of her family, the Paris-based model responded, "Italy is not really progressive, but they will learn."

Vittoria attended the renowned École Diagonale in Paris, a school known for its outstanding art and sports programs, along with its rigorous academic curriculum. Her social media profiles showcase her passion for art and fashion, and she has also been involved in campaigns advocating for educational reforms.

Vittoria’s formal introduction into the House of Savoy was scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.