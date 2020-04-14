App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vishu Kani, Rongali Bihu, Poila Boishakh: Indians usher in the desi new year 2020

The solar new year is celebrated by various linguistic communities across India along with festivities marking the harvesting season.

Jagyaseni Biswas
The people of Assam perform traditional Bihu dance to celebrate Bohaag Bihu (Image: Wikimedia)
The people of Assam perform traditional Bihu dance to celebrate Bohaag Bihu (Image: Wikimedia)

With the Sun’s transit into the Aries, a new year begins as per the solar calendar, which usually coincides with April 14 or 15 of the Georgian Calendar. The solar new year is celebrated by various linguistic communities across India along with festivities marking the harvesting season.

The middle of April is an auspicious day for Bengalis, Ahomiyas, Malayalis, and Tamils, who usher the new year by exchanging pleasantries, holding cultural programmes, arranging family gatherings, dishing out savoury traditional dishes, and the like.

The Tamil New Year or Putthandu also known as Puthuvarasham is celebrated by Tamilians across the globe on April 14. It brings with it the hope for newer opportunities and peace and prosperity, and the community prays to the almighty on this day to bless them with good health for the year ahead.

Close

The Bengalis also celebrate their new year on this day. It is known as Poila Boishakh and literally translates to the first day of the month of Boishakh (first month of the Bengali calendar). Apart from greeting fellow members of the community, sweetmeats are exchanged between families on this day.

related news

Vishu Kani or Vishu – a festival typical to Kerala -- marks the beginning of the Malayali new year. This also falls on either April 14 or 15 and is celebrated by wearing new clothes and praying to an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Rongali Bihu or Bohaag Bihu celebrates both the beginning of a new year and the harvesting season. It is usually celebrated with much fanfare by the Ahomiyas (natives of Assam). They seek the blessings of the almighty for a prosperous year while farmers extend gratitude for a good harvest.

Several politicians and statesmen cutting across party lines took to Twitter on April 14 to wish and greet the different communities celebrating their new year.





Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Indian festival #New Year

most popular

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.