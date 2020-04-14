Vishu Kani, Rongali Bihu, Poila Boishakh: Indians usher in the desi new year 2020

With the Sun’s transit into the Aries, a new year begins as per the solar calendar, which usually coincides with April 14 or 15 of the Georgian Calendar. The solar new year is celebrated by various linguistic communities across India along with festivities marking the harvesting season.

The middle of April is an auspicious day for Bengalis, Ahomiyas, Malayalis, and Tamils, who usher the new year by exchanging pleasantries, holding cultural programmes, arranging family gatherings, dishing out savoury traditional dishes, and the like.

The Tamil New Year or Putthandu also known as Puthuvarasham is celebrated by Tamilians across the globe on April 14. It brings with it the hope for newer opportunities and peace and prosperity, and the community prays to the almighty on this day to bless them with good health for the year ahead.

The Bengalis also celebrate their new year on this day. It is known as Poila Boishakh and literally translates to the first day of the month of Boishakh (first month of the Bengali calendar). Apart from greeting fellow members of the community, sweetmeats are exchanged between families on this day.

Vishu Kani or Vishu – a festival typical to Kerala -- marks the beginning of the Malayali new year. This also falls on either April 14 or 15 and is celebrated by wearing new clothes and praying to an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Rongali Bihu or Bohaag Bihu celebrates both the beginning of a new year and the harvesting season. It is usually celebrated with much fanfare by the Ahomiyas (natives of Assam). They seek the blessings of the almighty for a prosperous year while farmers extend gratitude for a good harvest.



Greetings on the auspicious occasions of Poila Boishakh, Vishu, Bohag Bihu & Puthandu. May the spirit of novelty, regeneration and liveliness embedded in these festivals bind us together and help us face all adversity and challenges successfully. #CitizenMukherjee

— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) April 14, 2020



Greetings to all Bengali friends on Poila Boishakh. Wishing everyone a year of happiness and good health.

Shubho Nabo Barsho!

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020



Happy Vaishakhi, Happy Bohag Bihu, Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year) , Happy Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year) , Happy Panna Sankranti (Odia New Year ) — and to all my fellow Malayalis, Happy Vishu! pic.twitter.com/gCSV60tBAW

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020



Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Nabo Barsho, Vaisakhadi, Puthandu. These festivals symbolise our unity and cultural diversity. Let us, this year, observe these festivals while reiterating our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2020

Several politicians and statesmen cutting across party lines took to Twitter on April 14 to wish and greet the different communities celebrating their new year.